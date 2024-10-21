Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched a limited Festive Edition of the Rumion SUV, featuring stylish upgrades and the TGA package. It offers variants from ₹ 10.44 lakh to ₹ 13.73 lakh, with fuel-efficient petrol and CNG options, modern tech, and safety features.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced a limited Festive Edition of its popular Rumion model, coinciding with the ongoing festive season, reported HT Auto.

As per the publication, the SUV has been enhanced with the TGA package and it showcases a range of stylish upgrades designed to elevate its aesthetic appeal. Key additions include a back door garnish, mud flaps, rear bumper garnish, and deluxe carpet mats specifically for the right-hand drive model.

Additional features comprise headlamp garnish, number plate garnish, chrome door visors, a roof edge spoiler, and body side moulding finished with a garnish, providing a distinct look.

Based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the Toyota Rumion is available in four variants—S, G, V, and S CNG—with pricing that ranges from ₹10.44 lakh to ₹13.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle is powered by a robust 1.5-litre K series petrol engine, available with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a torque converter automatic gearbox. For those seeking alternative fuel options, the seven-seater also offers a petrol and CNG powertrain, paired exclusively with a 5-speed manual transmission.

In terms of efficiency, the Toyota Rumion boasts impressive fuel economy figures, with the petrol variant achieving a mileage of 20.51 km/l and the CNG variant offering 26.11 km/kg. The petrol-only versions generate a maximum power output of 101 bhp at 6,000 rpm, accompanied by a peak torque of 136.8 Nm at 4,400 rpm. When running on CNG, however, the power output reduces to 86.63 bhp at 5,500 rpm, alongside a peak torque of 121.5 Nm at 4,200 rpm.

The Rumion is not just about performance; it also offers a suite of modern features. Equipped with a 7-inch Smartplay Cast touchscreen audio system, the new variant supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Furthermore, it includes Toyota i-Connect, enabling remote access to climate control, locking and unlocking, hazard lights, and various connected functionalities.

This SUV comes with safety features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold, and Electronic Stability Program (ESP).

Available across all trim levels, this special version features a comprehensive Toyota Genuine Accessories (TGA) package, priced at an additional ₹20,608. This offer is valid until October 31, 2024, at all authorised Toyota dealerships.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}