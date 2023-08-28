Toyota Rumion MPV officially launched in India. Check price and booking details

Toyota Rumion MPV officially launched in India. Check price and booking details1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 05:11 PM IST
Toyota launches Rumion MPV in India, aiming to compete with Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in the budget-friendly MPV segment.
The Indian automobile market has witnessed the official launch of the Toyota Rumion MPV. The base S variant with manual transmission is available at a starting price of ₹10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Prospective buyers now have the opportunity to make bookings for the Rumion model, which shares its foundation with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.