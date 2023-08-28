Toyota Rumion MPV officially launched in India. Check price and booking details

The Indian automobile market has witnessed the official launch of the Toyota Rumion MPV. The base S variant with manual transmission is available at a starting price of ₹10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Prospective buyers now have the opportunity to make bookings for the Rumion model, which shares its foundation with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this month, Toyota introduced the Rumion, marking its entry into the budget-friendly MPV category in the Indian market. While the Toyota Innova has long been the leader in the larger MPV segment, Maruti Suzuki's Ertiga has demonstrated its prowess in the ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh price range. Toyota aims to emulate this success with the Rumion MPV.

Toyota and Suzuki have established a worldwide partnership that involves the exchange of their models, with each brand's badge applied to the shared vehicles, often accompanied by some cosmetic modifications, reported HT Auto.

The Rumion is priced starting from ₹10.29 lakh for the base variant, and it goes up to ₹13.68 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). It is available in six different grades: S MT (Petrol), S AT (Petrol), G MT (Petrol), V MT (Petrol), V AT (Petrol), and S MT (CNG).

Similar to the Ertiga, the Toyota Rumion is a seven-seater and is equipped with a 1.5-litre K series petrol engine. It is available in both petrol and petrol plus CNG options. The petrol variant of the Toyota Rumion offers a mileage of 20.51 km/l, with a maximum power output of 101 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 136.8 Nm at 4,400 rpm. When running on CNG, the power output decreases to 86.63 bhp at 5,500 rpm, with a peak torque of 121.5 Nm at 4,200 rpm.

Rumion's primary competitor will undoubtedly be the Ertiga, but it will also face stiff competition from the Kia Carens in a head-to-head showdown.