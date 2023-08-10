Toyota has introduced the new Rumion MPV in India, which is based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga platform. The pricing details and booking information for the Rumion will be announced soon. This marks the fourth instance of badge-engineering collaboration between the two auto manufacturers, expanding Toyota's MPV range to encompass the entry-level Rumion, followed by the premium Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross , and the Vellfire. Similar to the Glanza, Maruti Suzuki will manufacture and supply the Rumion to Toyota.

Visually, the Toyota Rumion exhibits minor alterations to its plastic components compared to the Ertiga. Notable changes include a new bumper with redesigned fog lamp surrounds, a grille reminiscent of the Innova Crysta, and fresh dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the Rumion boasts a blacked-out dashboard featuring wood-like accents, and its upholstery, akin to the Ertiga, is finished in beige.

The equipment list and the 7-seat configuration have been retained from the Ertiga. Interestingly, Toyota Rumion maintains the same specifications when exported to markets like South Africa.

The Toyota Rumion will be powered by Maruti's 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 103hp and 137Nm. It will be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The Rumion also offers a factory-fitted CNG kit, delivering 88hp and 121.5Nm in CNG mode. Toyota claims the petrol variant achieves a fuel efficiency of 20.51kpl, while the CNG version returns 26.11kg/km.

In the MPV segment, brand loyalty holds considerable sway, evident in models like the Innova and Ertiga, which have dedicated customer bases. Toyota aims to leverage its brand reputation and ownership experience to position the Rumion as a more appealing option than the Ertiga.

Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), emphasized the significance of customer experience, stating, "It is what we’ve got our success by, whether it’s for the Crysta or the Hycross or even the Vellfire. At the end of the day, it’s the mobility which thecustomer is buying, it’s the experience which the customer is buying."

“We’re not setting targets as such when we start the launch activities. Our aim is to give a very transparent experience to our customers, over and above the other factors which are associated with the Toyota pre-sales experience. If you’ve booked earlier, you should get the delivery earlier. We’re going to prioritise that," said Sood.

ATUL More Information