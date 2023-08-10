Toyota Rumion revealed in India, based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga platform

Toyota has introduced the new Rumion MPV in India, which is based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga platform. The pricing details and booking information for the Rumion will be announced soon. This marks the fourth instance of badge-engineering collaboration between the two auto manufacturers, expanding Toyota's MPV range to encompass the entry-level Rumion, followed by the premium Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, and the Vellfire. Similar to the Glanza, Maruti Suzuki will manufacture and supply the Rumion to Toyota.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}