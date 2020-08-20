Toyota’s launch sub-compact SUV Urban Cruiser is close and the company is even going to start receiving bookings for the new car from 22 August. More details have revealed more about the changes that buyers can expect from the Toyota’s own Brezza-based sub-compact SUV.

The Urban Cruiser will come with an option for a Li-ion battery. This battery will enhance the car’s fuel efficiency and even provide assistance in torque generation. According to a report by HT Auto, the new car will feature a Li-ion battery in the automatic variant of the car.

The Li-ion battery on the car will provide regenerative braking, idle start/stop, torque assist and overall better fuel efficiency. However, the company has not announced the mileage figures as of now. The mild-hybrid system will provide more options for buyers looking to buy the re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will be under four-meters and will be competing against Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue. The latest entrant in the segment, Kia Sonet will also be competing in the same segment. However, the company has not disclosed price details regarding the car.

The Urban Cruiser would endear itself to the discerning customers who are seeking more from a compact SUV, TKM said earlier in a statement.

The company hopes that the Urban Cruiser gives it an opportunity to welcome a new set of customers who not only aspire to own a Toyota SUV early in life, but would also like to experience Toyota's global standards of sales and after-sales services, he added.

In March 2018, Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp had concluded a basic agreement for supplying hybrid and other vehicles to each other in the Indian market.

In an earlier statement, TKM Senior Vice President (Sales and Services) Naveen Soni said, "With a customer-first approach, TKM has always endeavoured to fulfil the aspirations of its customers with timely introduction of new products and the Toyota Urban Cruiser is another such effort to satisfy the evolving customer needs"

