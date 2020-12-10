Toyota's new hydrogen-powered Mirai 2020: Details here

Toyota's new hydrogen-powered Mirai 2020: Details here1 min read . Updated: 10 Dec 2020, 09:31 PM IST
FCEVs run on hydrogen, a fuel that can be produced from various energy sources and contributes to the preservation of the global environment
Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) launched the completely redesigned "Mirai" fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV). The company will start selling the car in eligible markets from 9 December.
FCEVs run on hydrogen, a fuel that can be produced from various energy sources and contributes to the preservation of the global environment. Toyota believes they are the ultimate eco-cars, offering long cruising ranges with a short refuelling time and generating zero emissions. The first-generation Mirai was launched in 2014. During the early stages of the Mirai's introduction, there was limited supply capacity, and the company claims that customers made various requests including a larger seating capacity and longer cruising range. Toyota responded with the new Mirai.
The company claims that the new Mirai will serve as a new departure point for creating a hydrogen-based society of the future.
The car has been launched in two grades―the standard G grade and the high-end Z grade.
The company also provides an "Executive Package," with enhanced comfort. The "A Package" that includes Toyota Teammate Advanced Park and other features is available for the G grade.
The prices start at 7,100,000 yen (roughly ₹50,16,000) for the G Grade and goes all the way to 8,050,000 yen (roughly ₹56,90,000) for the Z Grade with the “executive" package.
