Toyota's new hydrogen-powered Mirai 2020: Details here

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) launched the completely redesigned "Mirai" fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV). The company will start selling the car in eligible markets from 9 December.

FCEVs run on hydrogen, a fuel that can be produced from various energy sources and contributes to the preservation of the global environment. Toyota believes they are the ultimate eco-cars, offering long cruising ranges with a short refuelling time and generating zero emissions. The first-generation Mirai was launched in 2014. During the early stages of the Mirai's introduction, there was limited supply capacity, and the company claims that customers made various requests including a larger seating capacity and longer cruising range. Toyota responded with the new Mirai.

The company claims that the new Mirai will serve as a new departure point for creating a hydrogen-based society of the future.

The car has been launched in two grades―the standard G grade and the high-end Z grade.

The company also provides an "Executive Package," with enhanced comfort. The "A Package" that includes Toyota Teammate Advanced Park and other features is available for the G grade.

The prices start at 7,100,000 yen (roughly ₹50,16,000) for the G Grade and goes all the way to 8,050,000 yen (roughly ₹56,90,000) for the Z Grade with the “executive" package.

