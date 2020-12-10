Toyota's new hydrogen-powered Mirai 2020: Details here

FCEVs run on hydrogen, a fuel that can be produced from various energy sources and contributes to the preservation of the global environment. Toyota believes they are the ultimate eco-cars, offering long cruising ranges with a short refuelling time and generating zero emissions. The first-generation Mirai was launched in 2014. During the early stages of the Mirai's introduction, there was limited supply capacity, and the company claims that customers made various requests including a larger seating capacity and longer cruising range. Toyota responded with the new Mirai.