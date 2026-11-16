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Toyota sales fall 27% in October 2026: Innova, Hyryder decline; Fortuner grows 36%

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold 29,521 units in October 2026, down 27% year-on-year. See model-wise sales for Innova, Hyryder, Fortuner, Glanza and more.

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Published16 Nov 2026, 10:29 AM IST
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The Toyota Glanza and Hyryder.
The Toyota Glanza and Hyryder.
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Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported a 27% year-on-year decline in domestic sales in October 2026, with total dispatches falling to 29,521 units from 40,257 units in October 2025. The drop occurred despite rising demand for some popular models, such as the Toyota Fortuner, while several popular nameplates posted sales declines during the month.

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According to Toyota's official press release, Toyota Innova continued to be the best seller, followed by the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Fortuner. However, the lower volume numbers at all other plants tarnished the automaker's performance. The model-wise sales data reveals that Toyota has seen mixed performance across its portfolio in the India market, with the Toyota Fortuner being one of the few positive trends.

Toyota Innova, Hyder sales decline in October 2026

Toyota Kirloskar Motor's October 2016 sales numbers show the Innova selling 9,441 units, a 15% decline from 11,089 units sold in the same month last year. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder placed second, selling 7,797 units, a 33% drop from the11,555 units sold during the same period in October 2025.

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The Toyota Fortuner, with 3,976 units sold, followed, showing a year-on-year growth of 36% from 2,920 units. Meanwhile, the Urban Cruiser Taisor sold 3,893 units, down 15% from 4,561 units a year ago.

Also Read | Volvo EX90 offers 625 km range and 6 seats: What you get for ₹1.26 crore

Toyota Glanza sales drop 86%; Rumion also declines

The Toyota Rumion sold 2,784 cars in October 2026, down from 3,075 units a year ago, a 9% decline.

The Glanza saw the largest drop among Toyota's main models. Its sales fell 86% year-on-year to 842 units from 6,162 units in October 2025. This significant decrease may be associated with the facelifted model change.

The Hilux also reported a decline, with 342 units sold compared with 377 a year ago, down 9%.

Also Read | Toyota Innova Crysta gets new Limo Edition with 7 and 8-seater options

Toyota Camry, Vellfire and Land Cruiser sales

The Camry was taken off the popular entry-level lineup due to its high price and saw sales of 202 units in October 2026, down 27% from 276 units the previous year. The Vellfire saw an 18% drop in units, down to 138 from 168 in the same period last year.

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The Urban Cruiser Ebella sold 54 units this month, with the Land Cruiser 300 taking in 52 units. The latter saw a 30% reduction, down from 74 units.

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HomeAuto NewsToyota sales fall 27% in October 2026: Innova, Hyryder decline; Fortuner grows 36%
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