Toyota says it’s too early to focus on electric cars only

Toyota’s logic behind taking a slower approach to EVs extends beyond just forecasts of consumer demand. According to some studies, the materials needed to make EVs and batteries could account for a larger share of total emissions than those from tailpipes. The Japanese automaker says it will work to streamline its production processes to lower the cost of producing EVs and other vehicles in tandem. When looking at reducing carbon emissions, there’s one school of thought that says we should focus on battery-electric vehicles, Terashi said. Including production, use and scrapping-related emissions, “we’re choosing to look at the whole lifecycle."