Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced that the company has achieved two million cumulative wholesale units, ever since its inception in India. The company registered this feat in April 2022, while handing over the new Glanza as the 2 millionth vehicle from its dealership, Nippon Toyota at Trichur, Kerala.

“While cult offerings like the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner have fortified the brand’s dominance in the MPV & SUV segments, new launches like the Urban Cruiser and the Glanza have further reinforced Toyota’s commitment to India. The recently launched Legender has also carved a special place for itself and has become a flagship model in the SUV segment," the company said.

“The Glanza and the Urban Cruiser have been a runaway success for TKM, witnessing sustained sales as they generate tremendous interest in their respective segments & contributing to a newer set of younger customers. Both the products have helped TKM garner young-millennial customers who are not only seeking exceptional automobile ownership experience, but also the best balance of economically viable options."

“Toyota’s self-charging vehicles, Camry hybrid and the luxurious Vellfire, have won hearts across customers by setting new standards of luxury and green mobility. Furthermore, the Camry Hybrid has created a niche for itself ever since its launch in India in 2013, being the first locally manufactured strong self-charging hybrid electric vehicle in India."

Toyota is accessible through the 419-dealer network/ touchpoints in the country spanning traditional and newer emerging markets. As pioneers of electrified technologies, TKM continues to focus on mass electrification by encouraging localization of electrified vehicle parts.

Similarly, TKM has also successfully applied its strong points and learnings to build a stable, sustainable and competitive local supply chain. The company has consistently worked towards increasing the supplier base through localization, thereby empowering the local suppliers to transform into world-class manufacturers promising quality and cost at par with global standards.

Moving forward, TKM’s aim is to expand footprints with special focus on Tier II and III markets.