Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced that the company sold a total of 17,131 units in the month of March 2022, making it the highest ever domestic sales in a month since July, 2017. TKM also registered a 58% cumulative growth in FY 2021-22 by clocking wholesales of 123,770 units, when compared to wholesales of 78,262 units clocked in FY 2020-21. For reference, TKM had sold 15,001 units in March 2021, thereby registering a 14% growth in wholesales in March 2022, over March 2021

Toyota Innova Crysta remains the driving force for the Japanese auto major followed by Fortuner and Legender. The newly launched Glanza also became a key contributor the brand’s growth in India. Toyota Camry remained one of the priorities car in India as well.

Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, “We have been witnessing tremendous demand from the market and our March wholesales stand testimony to the current demand trends. Not only that, it also reiterates the kind of popularity all Toyota models enjoy in their respective segments and the fact that we have been able to offer products basis our customers’ expectations. This is clearly reinforced with segment leading models like the Innova Crysta clocking almost 8000 units in just a single month. The Fortuner and the Legender too, both have faired phenomenally well and especially with the Legender having carved a niche for itself in such a short time. Both models put together, we have clocked close to 3000 units. The recently launched Camry hybrid has also been very well appreciated by our customers and we will ensure our best efforts to meet the rising demand for the same.

“The month of March also witnessed the launch of the most affordable offering from Toyota- the Cool New Glanza with additional affordable variants, advanced features, dynamic look, sporty design & low cost of maintenance, making it a perfect value proposition in the segment."

“We are overwhelmed by the response that the new Glanza has received. Deliveries of the new Glanza have begun as well, and we are looking forward to meeting our customer expectations & demands."

“Our focus will be to reach out to as many new Toyota customers as we can, more so as we also intend on expanding our footprints especially in Tier II and Tier III towns beginning this new Financial Year. We are glad that we have been successful in closing this FY with a 58% growth over the last FY and we hope we will be able to reach out to many new customers in days to come."

