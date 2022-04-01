Toyota sells above 17k units in March, grows 58% y-o-y in FY21-22

Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, “We have been witnessing tremendous demand from the market and our March wholesales stand testimony to the current demand trends. Not only that, it also reiterates the kind of popularity all Toyota models enjoy in their respective segments and the fact that we have been able to offer products basis our customers’ expectations. This is clearly reinforced with segment leading models like the Innova Crysta clocking almost 8000 units in just a single month. The Fortuner and the Legender too, both have faired phenomenally well and especially with the Legender having carved a niche for itself in such a short time. Both models put together, we have clocked close to 3000 units. The recently launched Camry hybrid has also been very well appreciated by our customers and we will ensure our best efforts to meet the rising demand for the same.

