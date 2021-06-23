Toyota signs MoU with ACMA for training employees of auto parts manufacturers

Toyota Kirloskar Motor–a manufacturer of passenger vehicles–on Wednesday announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) to impart best practices in the automotive supply chain systems to auto parts manufacturers in India.

The MoU aligns with TKM’s continuous efforts in providing ‘Lifelong Learning’ to all its stakeholders including employees, suppliers, and industry peers to help them achieve their fullest potential in the ever-evolving skilling landscape, said Toyota in a statement.

As per the MoU, Toyota will impart 131 training programmes focused on principles of lean manufacturing, automobile and electrified vehicle technologies, industrial safety, environmental management systems, quality and supply chain management and trades such as automobile welding, car painting, mechatronics, automation and robotics.

The training programs will be conducted either at Toyota’s manufacturing plant or at the premises of the ACMA member companies. The company will deploy trainers who are certified by the Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), Japan and Toyota’s Asia-Pacific Global Production Center (AP-GPC), Thailand.

“Today, every organization is looking for a silver lining as they adapt to the new normal and make work more productive and flexible. Toyota Production System which is a globally renowned approach for the auto industry helps in building lean and agile systems. We are happy to share Toyota’s know-how and contribute to the human development of the auto components industry," said G. Shankara, vice president, human resources and services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

“The MoU between ACMA and Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) for people’s development is a step in the right direction to prepare our human resources for the future. It will not only benefit ACMA member companies but will also help India to become a world-class automotive manufacturing hub through the deployment of efficient, agile, and best-in-class practices," said Vinnie Mehta, director general, ACMA.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.