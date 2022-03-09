Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has today announced the opening of bookings for Toyota Glanza. The new Glanza will be available in both Manual (MT) as well as an Automatic Transmissions (AMT) and is equipped with a K-Series Engine with the power of 66 KW (89 PS). Bookings for the Toyota Glanza can be done at an amount of ₹11,000. The Toyota Glanza is expected to hit the roads on March 15.

Customers can make their bookings on company's website or also visit their nearest Toyota dealership. The Glanza features head-up display, 360-degree camera and the infotainment system connected through a smartphone (Apple & Android).

The Toyota signature front fascia of the new Glanza, along with its the advanced connected technology and affordable variants, makes it the right choice for the style seeking customers. Furthermore, with respect to safety features, the new Glanza comes with 6 airbags.

The Glanza is bundled with the a warranty of 3 years/100,000 Kms and option of Warranty extension of up to 5 years/220,000 Kms. The Glanza has over 22 kmpl of mileage, claims company.

Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “We are delighted to introduce to you, the cool new Glanza specially made for those who are seeking for an advanced yet an affordable option. We whole heartedly thank our customers for placing their trust and faith on Toyota Glanza over the last few years. Launching Toyota Glanza in 2019, was an important milestone in Toyota’s India journey as this product brought along many first time Toyota buyers, and existing Toyota customers, especially from Tier II and III markets.

Till date, the Toyota Glanza has sold over 66,000 units and has become a lot more affordable and accessible proposition for the Indian car buyers. With the new Glanza, we will continue to focus on offering the best customer experience and best affordability by improving customer convenience and ensuring better sales and after sales services satisfaction".

