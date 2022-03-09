Toyota starts bookings for Glanza as the launch arrives

Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “We are delighted to introduce to you, the cool new Glanza specially made for those who are seeking for an advanced yet an affordable option. We whole heartedly thank our customers for placing their trust and faith on Toyota Glanza over the last few years. Launching Toyota Glanza in 2019, was an important milestone in Toyota’s India journey as this product brought along many first time Toyota buyers, and existing Toyota customers, especially from Tier II and III markets.