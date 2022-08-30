Toyota pauses booking for this SUV in India. Here's why

Having created a niche of its own, the versatile segment leading Innova has always remained a notch above when compared to other models in the segment. Over the years, the vehicle has undergone several enhancements be it luxury, comfort or performance features , in order to meet the ever-changing needs of the Indian customers. Similarly, the second generation Innova Crysta, continues to win customer hearts , being a segment leader itself. Having found its home in close to 1 million households in India the brand Innova has become synonymous to quality, durability and reliability and is widely preferred by customers from both personal & commercial segments.

