Toyota pauses booking for this SUV in India. Here's why

Due to the very high demand pattern which has resulted in an increased waiting period for the diesel variant of Innova Crysta, TKM has decided to temporarily stop taking orders for the diesel variant, Toyota said in a statement.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Toyota Kirloskar Motor(TKM) has said that the company's dealerships have stopped taking bookings for the diesel variants of Toyota Innova Crysta temporarily. The company said the reason behind this is because of the waiting period for the diesel variant.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Toyota Kirloskar Motor(TKM) has said that the company's dealerships have stopped taking bookings for the diesel variants of Toyota Innova Crysta temporarily. The company said the reason behind this is because of the waiting period for the diesel variant.
“ The Toyota Innova, TKM’s flagship offering in India has come a long way ever since its introduction in 2005," the company said in statement.
“ The Toyota Innova, TKM’s flagship offering in India has come a long way ever since its introduction in 2005," the company said in statement.
Having created a niche of its own, the versatile segment leading Innova has always remained a notch above when compared to other models in the segment. Over the years, the vehicle has undergone several enhancements be it luxury, comfort or performance features , in order to meet the ever-changing needs of the Indian customers. Similarly, the second generation Innova Crysta, continues to win customer hearts , being a segment leader itself. Having found its home in close to 1 million households in India the brand Innova has become synonymous to quality, durability and reliability and is widely preferred by customers from both personal & commercial segments.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Having created a niche of its own, the versatile segment leading Innova has always remained a notch above when compared to other models in the segment. Over the years, the vehicle has undergone several enhancements be it luxury, comfort or performance features , in order to meet the ever-changing needs of the Indian customers. Similarly, the second generation Innova Crysta, continues to win customer hearts , being a segment leader itself. Having found its home in close to 1 million households in India the brand Innova has become synonymous to quality, durability and reliability and is widely preferred by customers from both personal & commercial segments.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, due to the very high demand pattern which has resulted in an increased waiting period for the diesel variant of Innova Crysta, TKM has decided to temporarily stop taking orders for the diesel variant.
However, due to the very high demand pattern which has resulted in an increased waiting period for the diesel variant of Innova Crysta, TKM has decided to temporarily stop taking orders for the diesel variant.
“As a customer-centric company, we are making efforts to supply the vehicles to customers who have already made bookings with our dealers. However, we will continue to take order for Petrol variant of Innova Crysta," the company said in a statement.
“As a customer-centric company, we are making efforts to supply the vehicles to customers who have already made bookings with our dealers. However, we will continue to take order for Petrol variant of Innova Crysta," the company said in a statement.
Earlier, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported its highest-ever dispatches in a month at 19,693 units in July. The company's wholesales were 50 per cent more than 13,105 units it sold in July 2021.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported its highest-ever dispatches in a month at 19,693 units in July. The company's wholesales were 50 per cent more than 13,105 units it sold in July 2021.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The month of July has been phenomenal for the company. Both in terms of sales as well as our endeavour towards 'mass electrification' in India, as we unveiled the first self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicle in the high volume B SUV segment- the Urban Cruiser Hyryder," TKM Associate Vice-President (Sales, and Strategic Marketing) Atul Sood said in a statement.
"The month of July has been phenomenal for the company. Both in terms of sales as well as our endeavour towards 'mass electrification' in India, as we unveiled the first self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicle in the high volume B SUV segment- the Urban Cruiser Hyryder," TKM Associate Vice-President (Sales, and Strategic Marketing) Atul Sood said in a statement.
The response to the model has been exceptional, especially the customer's choice for strong hybrids, further reiterating Toyota's global prowess when it comes to the manufacturing and sales of electrified vehicles worldwide, he added.
The response to the model has been exceptional, especially the customer's choice for strong hybrids, further reiterating Toyota's global prowess when it comes to the manufacturing and sales of electrified vehicles worldwide, he added.