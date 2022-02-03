Toyota suspends bookings for this car in India. Details here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has today announced that it has temporarily stopped taking new bookings for its newly announced lifestyle pickup car, Toyota Hilux, in India. The on-going global chip shortage is the main reason behind this unfortunate move. Toyota India said that they have received overwhelming response for Hilux MUV from buyers in India. The lifestyle utility vehicle was unveiled in India on January 20. The Japanese auto major will resume the bookings at soonest when possible.

"In light of various factors impacting our supply, we are unable to meet the heightened demand. Thus, we deeply regret our temporary halt of bookings for the Hilux with a view to avoid any further inconvenience to our customers," said Toyota Kirloskar Motor spokesperson.

"In light of various factors impacting our supply, we are unable to meet the heightened demand. Thus, we deeply regret our temporary halt of bookings for the Hilux with a view to avoid any further inconvenience to our customers," said Toyota Kirloskar Motor spokesperson.

Toyota started the pre-bookings for the Hilux at ₹1 lakh at the authorized dealers and ₹50,000 for the online-buyers.

“We will continue our best efforts to resume the Hilux bookings at the soonest possible opportunity, with our aim to provide the best customer experience," the company added.

Toyota Hilux is a mix of adventure and luxury. Toyota Hilux offers two row seating capacity and a separate box to load. The lifestyle pick-up MUV prices will be revealed later.

Toyota Hilux comes with a 2.8-litre four cylinder turbo diesel engine with all-wheel drive feature as well as six-speed manual and automatic transmission options. It can generate 204 ps power and peak torque of 500 Nm in automatic trim. In manual trim, the Toyota Hilux gets you the same power along with 420 Nm of peak torque.

Further, it comes with 18-inches alloy wheels with chrome finish, LED headlamps with DRL. It has an 8 inch infotainment system along with seven air bags. Features like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay also included.

Toyota Hilux comes with electronic differential lock (EDL), automatic hill assist control (HAC), downhill assist control (DAC) and automatic limited slip differential (ALSD).

Hilux MUV will be available in five colour options: Emotional Red, White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Super White and Grey Metallic.