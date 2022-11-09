Toyota takes down its Urban Cruiser from website; will it discontinue the SUV?

Toyota, an automobile giant, has removed its Urban Cruiser SUV due to its poor sales. The automaker has removed the model from its official website as well, reported Live Hindustan, which is a sister website of Hindustan Times.
The automaker’s Urban Cruiser SUV has witnessed impressive sales in the past few months. It sold 2-3,000 units in a month. Shockingly, the sales came down to zero in October this year. The company sold only 330 units in September 2022. Currently, the model cannot be listed on the automaker’s website, leaving people to conclude that it has stopped the bookings for the SUV, just like it did similarly with Innova’s diesel variant.
The Toyota dealers have recently offered discounts between ₹50,000 and ₹70,000 to clear the stocks of Urban Cruiser. The automaker also offered a minimum of ₹12,000 cash discount, exchange bonus worth ₹24,000, free accessories worth ₹5,000 and corporate discount worth ₹3,000. However, it is learnt that Toyota had begun to clear the stocks in August itself.
It is highly speculated that there was no sale of Urban Cruiser as the entire stock was clear in October. The SUV has an ex-showroom starting price of ₹9 lakh.
The Toyota Urban Cruiser has a 1.5 litre K series petrol engine which generates 105PS power and 138 Nm of torque. Its engine is equipped with a five-speed manual and four-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The SUV’s head and tail lamps, alloy wheels are similar to Maruti’s Brezza. However, the front and rear bumpers have undergone changes.
Recently, Toyota’s rival Maruti had shut the sales of S-Cross after it reported zero sales for three straight months.
Meanwhile, Toyota is also set to launch its Urban Cruiser HyRyder. With the plan to support cleaner mobility, Toyota is offering its flagship model Innova with hybrid power. It is said the upcoming Toyota model is called Innova HyCross. It will also be simultaneously launched in other Southeast Asian markets hybrid Indonesia, where Toyota has also teased the new MPV.
