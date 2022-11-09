Toyota takes down its Urban Cruiser from website; will it discontinue the SUV?

The automaker’s Urban Cruiser SUV has witnessed impressive sales in the past few months. It sold 2-3,000 units in a month. Shockingly, the sales came down to zero in October this year. The company sold only 330 units in September 2022. Currently, the model cannot be listed on the automaker’s website, leaving people to conclude that it has stopped the bookings for the SUV, just like it did similarly with Innova’s diesel variant.