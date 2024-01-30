Toyota temporarily halts dispatch of Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Hilux in India over diesel engine ‘irregularities’
The ‘irregularities’ do not have any impact on the emissions or safety of the affected vehicles, says Toyota Kirloskar Motor.
A day after Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announced that “irregularities" were found in the certification tests for the three diesel engine models, its India joint venture Toyota Kirloskar Motor is temporarily suspending the dispatch of three models -- Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Hilux – in the country.