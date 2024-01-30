A day after Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announced that “irregularities" were found in the certification tests for the three diesel engine models, its India joint venture Toyota Kirloskar Motor is temporarily suspending the dispatch of three models -- Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Hilux – in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The irregularities concern the smoothing of power and torque curves but did not lead to any over-stating or over-claims on horsepower, torque or other powertrain related values," a Toyota Kirloskar Motor spokesperson said in a statement, as per a PTI report.

“Toyota is working with relevant authorities to re-confirm the data used for the certification of the affected vehicles. As such, in the case of TKM also, the dispatch of affected vehicles will be temporarily suspended," said the automaker. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The issue does not have any impact on the emissions or safety of the affected vehicles, added the company.

According to the report, for cars that have already been dispatched but have not yet been delivered to the customer, Toyota will carefully explain them about this condition.

“We would like to reassure our existing customers by stating that we believe their vehicles are unaffected by these irregularities, as this did not result in any variations in horsepower, torque or other powertrain-related values," said Toyota Kirloskar, as per the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In India, the Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Hilux models account for almost a third of Toyota Kirloskar Motor's total sales.

Globally, Toyota Motor retained its crown as the world's top-selling automaker for the fourth consecutive year after it reported a 7.2 per cent jump in global sales at 11.2 million in 2023, including those at small-car maker Daihatsu and truck unit Hino Motors.

Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda on Tuesday apologised for scandals at three group companies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I would like to express my deepest apologies to our customers and stakeholders for the inconvenience and concern caused by the successive irregularities at Hino Motors, Daihatsu and Toyota Industries," Akio Toyoda said.

(With inputs from agencies)

