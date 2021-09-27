Toyota Kirloskar Motor today announced that it will discontinue the Yaris sedan model in India with effect from today. Yaris was launched in 2018 in India, marking its entry into the mid-sized premium car segment in the country.

The sedan was pitted against the likes of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna in the Indian market. The vehicle comes with 1.5 litre petrol engine and various features like 7 airbags, roof-mounted air vents and all wheel disc brakes.

“This move is a part of Toyota’s product strategy to continue to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the customer through enhanced technologies and product offerings," the company said.

“We would like to continue to serve such customers with other current offerings and preparations are underway to launch new Toyota models in the coming new year 2022," it added.

The company said that it will continue to seamlessly cater to all Yaris customers’ needs through our dealer service outlets across the country, along with the promise of availability of Toyota genuine spare parts for minimum ofnext 10 years on this discontinued model.

In every sense, the Yaris is truly a top-class, versatile sedan. Ever since its India debut, the Yaris built on Toyota’s QDR philosophy, won the hearts of the customers with its stunning style & design, leading features, low maintenance cost and unmatchable drivability, thus creating a unique ownership experience. We thank all our customers for their support and placing their trust in the brand.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), which is a joint venture between the Japanese auto major and Kirloskar group.

“One of our unwavering principles is putting the customer first. Toyota’s product strategy is based on enhanced quality, developing new innovative technologies, continuous market study to identify the key focus areas towards meeting the changing customer preferences and trends. We remain committed to delivering ever-better cars with the most advanced and sustainable technologies to the Indian customers," the company said in a statement.

In addition, over the last two decades, we have been harnessing our manufacturing capabilities to bring in world-class products to Indian consumers. As a part of this endeavor, we will continue to leverage our leadership and vast expertise in cleaner technologies to refresh our product portfolio to meet the evolving customer choices and enable a greener mobility."

