Toyota to launch 3 new SUVs in India, including next-gen Fortuner. All details2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 09:11 AM IST
Looking to expand its SUV offerings in the next about two to three years, the Japanese automaker plans to release additional models.
Toyota has recently introduced the Innova Hycross and Hyryder SUVs to the Indian market. Looking to expand its SUV offerings in the next about two to three years, the Japanese automaker plans to release additional models. One of those slated for launch this year is an SUV Coupe based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Furthermore, Toyota is working on developing the next-generation Fortuner SUV, which is expected to be released in 2025.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×