Toyota has recently introduced the Innova Hycross and Hyryder SUVs to the Indian market. Looking to expand its SUV offerings in the next about two to three years, the Japanese automaker plans to release additional models. One of those slated for launch this year is an SUV Coupe based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Furthermore, Toyota is working on developing the next-generation Fortuner SUV, which is expected to be released in 2025.

Reportedly, Toyota is developing a new 3-row SUV for the Indian market. Based on the Corolla Cross SUV that is sold globally, this SUV will be built on the TNGA-C platform, which also supports the recently released Innova Hycross. In India, the Corolla Cross 7-seater SUV will compete against models such as the Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, and the Jeep Meridian.

With a wheelbase of 2,850mm, the Toyota Innova Hycross surpasses the Corolla Cross 5-seater model, which has a wheelbase of 2,640mm. To accommodate an additional set of seats, Toyota could increase the wheelbase by approximately 150mm. The new 3-row SUV is likely to feature the same engine options as the Hycross, including a 172bhp, 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 186bhp, 2.0-liter petrol engine with Toyota's self-charging strong hybrid technology.

The upcoming next-generation Fortuner is set to make its global debut in 2024. The SUV will feature a brand-new design, an updated cabin, and a new engine option. It will be built on Toyota's latest TNGA-F architecture, which also serves as the foundation for the Tundra, Sequoia, and Land Cruiser SUVs. This platform is capable of supporting a wheelbase length ranging from 2,850mm to 4,180mm. The new Fortuner will come equipped with a new diesel engine that boasts a mild hybrid system. The 1GD-FTV 2.8L diesel engine will feature an integrated starter generator.

The upcoming Toyota SUV Coupe, codenamed A15, will be based on the Fronx crossover and is expected to incorporate styling elements from the Yaris Cross. It will be available with two petrol engine options, including a 100bhp, 1.0-liter 3-cylinder Boosterjet turbo and an 89bhp, 1.2-liter Dualjet 4-cylinder petrol engine, both of which are equipped with Suzuki's mild hybrid technology.