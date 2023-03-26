Toyota to launch 3 new SUVs in India, including next-gen Fortuner. All details

The upcoming next-generation Fortuner is set to make its global debut in 2024. The SUV will feature a brand-new design, an updated cabin, and a new engine option. It will be built on Toyota's latest TNGA-F architecture, which also serves as the foundation for the Tundra, Sequoia, and Land Cruiser SUVs. This platform is capable of supporting a wheelbase length ranging from 2,850mm to 4,180mm. The new Fortuner will come equipped with a new diesel engine that boasts a mild hybrid system. The 1GD-FTV 2.8L diesel engine will feature an integrated starter generator.