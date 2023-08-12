Toyota to launch a Maruti Fronx-based SUV? Here’s what report says

After revealing the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based Rumion MPV in the country, Toyota is now planning to launch a Maruti Suzuki Fronx-based SUV . A report from TeamBHP reveals that Toyota Kirloskar Motor has secured the 'Urban Cruiser Taisor' trademark in India, hinting at the development of a new SUV.

The Urban Cruiser name has previously been linked to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza-based Toyota sub-4m SUV, while the suffix is also utilized by the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Given the discontinuation of the Urban Cruiser, it's conceivable that the Taisor could emerge as Toyota's most budget-friendly SUV in the Indian market.

For those unaware, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has recently introduced the Rumion MPV in India, a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, as part of their collaborative product and technology-sharing partnership. The momentum continues as Toyota appears poised to adopt yet another Maruti Suzuki model for rebadging and sales from its showrooms - the Fronx.

The Fronx has been off to an impressive start in India, ascending the sales ranks to become one of the best-selling SUVs in July 2023. Should Toyota proceed with a Fronx-based crossover SUV, it would substantially contribute to bolstering the automaker's market share in the country. It's worth noting that the Taisor would likely be a badge-engineered iteration of the Fronx, rather than an entirely new creation.

Anticipated design alterations encompass a fresh grille, revamped bumpers, and distinctive LED elements for both the headlights and tail lights. While the overall layout remains consistent, potential alterations might encompass a new interior theme, spanning color palettes and upholstery. The Toyota Taisor is expected to retain the Fronx's array of features.

Maruti Suzuki currently offers the Fronx with two engine options: a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine generating 89 hp power and 113 Nm torque, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit producing 99 hp and 148 Nm. These same powertrains are likely to carry over to the Toyota-branded crossover SUV. A CNG variant might also be part of the lineup.

As for which other Maruti Suzuki model could be rebadged by Toyota (and vice versa) for future sales in India, your input and preferences are welcomed in the comments section below.