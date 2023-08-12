Toyota to launch a Maruti Fronx-based SUV? Here’s what report says

Toyota to launch a Maruti Fronx-based SUV? Here’s what report says1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 05:04 PM IST
Toyota plans to launch a Maruti Suzuki Fronx-based SUV in India, hinting at the development of a new budget-friendly SUV. The Toyota Taisor is expected to be a badge-engineered version of the Fronx, with potential design alterations and the same engine options as the Maruti Suzuki model.
After revealing the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based Rumion MPV in the country, Toyota is now planning to launch a Maruti Suzuki Fronx-based SUV. A report from TeamBHP reveals that Toyota Kirloskar Motor has secured the 'Urban Cruiser Taisor' trademark in India, hinting at the development of a new SUV.