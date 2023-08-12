Toyota to launch a Maruti Fronx-based SUV? Here’s what report says

The Fronx has been off to an impressive start in India, ascending the sales ranks to become one of the best-selling SUVs in July 2023. Should Toyota proceed with a Fronx-based crossover SUV, it would substantially contribute to bolstering the automaker's market share in the country. It's worth noting that the Taisor would likely be a badge-engineered iteration of the Fronx, rather than an entirely new creation.