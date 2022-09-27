Toyota to launch India's first flex-fuel car; know all about it

What is Flex-fuel technology?

Just like their name, these Flex Fuel Vehicles are not confined to a certain kind of fuel and can flexibly run on a blend of petrol and ethanol up to 83%. As of now, Flex Fuel Vehicles are available in USA, Brazil, and Canada. According to an official US website, as of 2018, around 21 million Flexi Fuel Vehicles were plying on the roads of the United States. FFVs are more efficient and show improved acceleration performance when they are fuelled with higher ethanol blends, according to the US Department of Energy.