Toyota to launch India's first flex-fuel car; know all about it

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in an event said that he will launch a new trial project involving Toyota's new car that will be be powered by flex-fuel on Wednesday
India is all set to get its first flex-fuel car by Toyota on Wednesday. The Union Minister of Transport Nitin Gadkari announced that he will launch a new trial project involving Toyota's new car that will be powered by flex-fuel on the sidelines of a recent event.
The initiative will power India's aim to be among the top global producers in every segment of vehicles over the next 25 years, as stated by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Kenichi Ayukawa.
Along with Toyota, other automobile companies are also working to bring flex-fuel vehicles into India's automobile market. However, Indians have to wait for some more time to purchase these vehicles from showrooms. Till then, it is better to understand all about the environment friendly flex-fuel technology.
What is Flex-fuel technology?
Just like their name, these Flex Fuel Vehicles are not confined to a certain kind of fuel and can flexibly run on a blend of petrol and ethanol up to 83%. As of now, Flex Fuel Vehicles are available in USA, Brazil, and Canada. According to an official US website, as of 2018, around 21 million Flexi Fuel Vehicles were plying on the roads of the United States. FFVs are more efficient and show improved acceleration performance when they are fuelled with higher ethanol blends, according to the US Department of Energy.
What makes Flex Fuel cars different from petrol cars?
According to the US Department of Energy, most of the parts of the Flexible fuel vehicles are similar to that of petrol-only vehicles. The FFVs contain mainly an internal combustion engine and can operate on petrol or its blend with ethanol up to 83%.
What makes these vehicles different from petrol-only vehicles is a set of certain ethanol-compatible components fitted in them. There are modifications done to the fuel pump and fuel injection system. To accommodate the higher oxygen content of ethanol, FFVs are also calibrated with Engine Control Module. It monitors and controls the fuel mixture, ignition timing, and emissions system. Along with this, the module also keeps a track of the operation of the vehicle and ensures the safety of the engine from overuse. It is also responsible for detecting and troubleshoots problems.
What are the Benefits of the Flex Fuel car?
One of the prime benefits of flex-fuel car owners over petrol car owners is that they can switch to ethanol whenever they want. They will have a wider option of fuels that may shield them from highly volatile fuel prices. As of now, ethanol is way cheaper than petrol in India, providing scope for the flex fuel car owners to use the fuel to save on their fuel bills. It will also help India in reducing its dependence on fuel imports.
