Toyota Kirloskar Motor will enter the hyper-competitive compact SUV this year. However, this new car won’t be something brand new for the Indian buyer. The SUV will be based on Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza as a part of the company’s cross-badging deal with Maruti Suzuki that was made official in the year 2018.

According to a new report by PTI, a senior official at Toyota has claimed that the car will be launched during the upcoming festive season. The new launch is the second Maruri Suzuki vehicle to get Toyota’s badge and is expected to be labelled Urban Cruiser.

In March 2018, Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp (SMC) had concluded a basic agreement for supplying hybrid and other vehicles to each other in the Indian market. As part of the arrangement, Toyota sources Baleno from Maruti Suzuki and sells it as Glanza. The car is almost identical apart from a few cosmetic differences.

Toyota has sold over 25,000 Glanza units in the last one year which has increased the companies overall sales.

"India loves the sub-four meter compact SUV category. And this segment alone is now 10-11 per cent of the total passenger vehicle sales," TKM Senior Vice President sales and marketing Naveen Soni told PTI. He claimed that SUV is the only segment which has shown growth in the last year.

"So we have been evaluating this segment for a long time and now the time has come that we are announcing that this festive season we will have our own compact SUV in the market," Soni noted.

Soni claims around 40-50% Glanza customers were first time buyers for a Toyota product and he expected a similar kind of response for the upcoming model as well.

He said the company was looking at more and more differentiation in terms of look and feel of the upcoming model as compared with Vitara Brezza.

"We want to give Toyota experience to our customers," he added.

With inputs from PTI

