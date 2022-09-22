Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Auto News / Toyota to produce 800,000 vehicles in October, weighed by chips shortage

Toyota to produce 800,000 vehicles in October, weighed by chips shortage

Toyota Motor Corp to reduce production to 800,000 vehicles worldwide in October.
1 min read . 02:22 PM ISTSatoshi Sugiyama, Reuters

Due to semiconductor chip shortage, Toyota Motor Corp is planning to produce about 800,000 vehicles worldwide which is 100,000 less than its average monthly production

Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it plans to produce about 800,000 vehicles worldwide in October, about 100,000 short of its average monthly production plan, due to semiconductor shortages.

The world's largest automaker by sales said last month it aimed to produce about 900,000 vehicles per month from September through November.

It now expects to produce about 850,000 vehicles per month on average from October to December, it said on Thursday.

Still, Toyota is sticking to its 9.7 million global vehicle production target for current financial year through March 2023.

According to its October production plan, Toyota will suspend production for up to 12 days for 10 lines at seven domestic factories.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

