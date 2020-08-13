Toyota to start bookings for Brezza-based Urban Cruiser from August

Toyota’s Brezza-based Urban Cruiser is closer to launch and the company is ready to start taking bookings for the sub-compact SUV. According to the company, the new cross-badged car will be open for bookings from the end of August. The car will be available during the festive season to cater to the growing demand for compact SUVs in India

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will be under four-meters and will be competing against Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue. The latest entrant in the segment, Kia Sonet will also be competing in the same segment. However, the company has not disclosed price details regarding the car.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will be under four-meters and will be competing against Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue. The latest entrant in the segment, Kia Sonet will also be competing in the same segment. However, the company has not disclosed price details regarding the car.

The Urban Cruiser would endear itself to the discerning customers who are seeking more from a compact SUV, TKM said earlier in a statement.

"With a customer-first approach, TKM has always endeavoured to fulfil the aspirations of its customers with timely introduction of new products and the Toyota Urban Cruiser is another such effort to satisfy the evolving customer needs," TKM Senior Vice President (Sales and Services) Naveen Soni said.

The company hopes that the Urban Cruiser gives it an opportunity to welcome a new set of customers who not only aspire to own a Toyota SUV early in life, but would also like to experience Toyota's global standards of sales and after-sales services, he added.

In March 2018, Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp had concluded a basic agreement for supplying hybrid and other vehicles to each other in the Indian market.

