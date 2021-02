Toyota to suspend output from nine factories in Japan due to quake

While the earthquake had no significant impact on Toyota's factories, it affected some of the automaker's suppliers, causing a delay in parts supply

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it will temporarily suspend vehicle production on 14 lines at nine group factories in Japan due to an earthquake that hit Japan's northeast last week.

While the earthquake had no significant impact on Toyota's factories, it affected some of the automaker's suppliers, causing a delay in parts supply, a spokesman said.

The company did not disclose the number of affected vehicles.

A strong earthquake hit off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture on Saturday, injuring dozens of people and triggering widespread power outages.

