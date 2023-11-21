Toyota Kirloskar Motor to invest ₹3,300 crore to set up third plant in Karnataka
Toyota Kirloskar Motor plans to invest ₹3,300 crore to set up a third plant in Karnataka, with production expected to begin by 2026. The new facility will have an annual capacity of 1 lakh units and will be able to produce vehicles with different fuel technologies.
BENGALURU : Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday announced plans to invest ₹3,300 crore to set up its third plant at Bidadi in Karnataka.
