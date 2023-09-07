Toyota unveils all-new Century SUV. Here's everything you need to know

Toyota has recently introduced the Century SUV alongside its iconic sedan, marking the first use of the "Century" nameplate for an SUV. This luxury flagship model boasts a distinctive design, spacious interior with advanced features, and a hybrid powertrain delivering 406 BHP and an impressive 69 km all-electric range.

The SUV shares LED-infused headlamps with its sedan counterpart, accompanied by a front grille proudly featuring the iconic "Phoenix emblem" at its center. Rolling on standard 20-inch wheels, customers have the choice to upgrade to impressive 22-inch alloy wheels. For added convenience, the rear doors can open either sideways or feature sliding door options reminiscent of an MPV. Much like the sedan variant, Toyota offers the Century SUV with a captivating two-tone paint scheme.

In terms of measurement, the Toyota Century SUV boasts dimensions of 5,205 mm in length, 1,990 mm in width, 1,805 mm in height, and a wheelbase spanning 2,950 mm. Its design exudes a strikingly upright and boxy appearance, softened by rounded edges.

Speaking of the interior, the Toyota Century SUV features a standard 4-seater layout. It incorporates powered side steps on both sides, facilitating smoother entry and exit. The rear seats are equipped with electronic adjustments and have the unique capability to fold completely flat, a feature Toyota claims as a "world's first."

Additionally, the rear area is equipped with rotating picnic tables, two 11.6-inch televisions, detachable 5.5-inch touchscreen control panels, and even a refrigerator.

Interestingly, the Toyota Century SUV also boasts a pair of 12.3-inch displays, serving as the digital instrument cluster and the central touchscreen infotainment hub. It also inherits the distinctive multifunction steering wheel from the Century sedan. Inside, you'll find an impressive 18-speaker sound system, convenient wireless chargers, digital rear-view mirrors, and an array of other noteworthy features.

The Toyota Century SUV is driven by a 3.5-liter V6 petrol engine combined with a plug-in hybrid configuration, resulting in a robust power output of 406 BHP. Impressively, Toyota asserts an all-electric range of 69 km for this powertrain. The SUV offers three primary driving modes: Normal, Eco, and Sport, along with a unique "Rear Comfort" mode, meticulously designed to distribute driving and braking forces in a manner that ensures the utmost comfort for rear-seat passengers. Furthermore, the SUV features four-wheel steering as a standard offering.