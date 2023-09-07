Toyota unveils all-new Century SUV. Here's everything you need to know

Toyota unveils all-new Century SUV. Here's everything you need to know1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 12:26 PM IST
Toyota has recently introduced the Century SUV alongside its iconic sedan, marking the first use of the "Century" nameplate for an SUV. This luxury flagship model boasts a distinctive design, spacious interior with advanced features, and a hybrid powertrain delivering 406 BHP and an impressive 69 km all-electric range.