Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella bookings open at ₹25,000. All key details revealed

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella made its much awaited debut in the Indian passenger vehicle market as the Japanese carmaker's first-ever electric car. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella is essentially the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. The Toyota Kirloskar Motor has taken the wrap off the car but didn't announce its pricing. However, the OEM has announced opening of bookings for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella at a token amount of ₹25,000, which hints at an imminent launch.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella comes carrying a design philosophy tat was already showcased by the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV concept last year. Now, the production version of the electric SUV has arrived following the same design principles. Interestingly, despite being a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, another much awaited electric SUV in the Indian market, which is yet to be launched, despite being unveiled already, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella comes with its distinct styling. However, all the feature and key components remain same as e Vitara.

If the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella has grabbed your attention and you are planning to buy this EV, here are all the key details you would like to know.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV: Bookings The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV is available for booking across India at a token amount of ₹25,000. The elecric SUV can be booked by visiting the authorised Toyota dealerships. Also, the interested customers can book the electric SUV through the online channel. However, the carmaker has not revealed the variant details of the SUV. For this, it is best to contact the nearest Toyota dealership.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV: Launch The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV is expected to be launched sometime in February. Since, the carmaker has started accepting bookings officially, the launch is imminent. Interestingly, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, on which this Toyota EV is based upon, is also yet to be launched in India.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV: Colours

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Colour options Monotone Dual tone Cafe White Bluish Black Gaming Grey Sportin Red Enticing Silver Land Breeze Green dual-tone Sportin Red dual-tone Enticing Silver dual-tone Cafe White dual-tone

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV is available in nine different colour options including monotone and dual-tone shades. The exterior colour options for this electric SUV are: Cafe White, Bluish Black, Gaming Grey, Sportin Red, Enticing Silver, Land Breeze Green dual-tone, Sportin Red dual-tone, Enticing Silver dual-tone, and Cafe White dual-tone.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV: Features

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV: Key features Key features Ventilated front seats

Ambient lighting

Reclining and sliding rear seats

Wireless mobile charger

JBL music system

Level 2 ADAS suite

360-degree surround view camera

7 airbags

Dual-tone red and black interior theme

10.1-inch digital driver’s display

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Dual-spoke steering wheel

Electronic Parking Brake (EPB)

10-way electrically adjustable driver seat