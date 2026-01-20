Subscribe

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella bookings open at ₹25,000. All key details revealed

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV is the Toyota badged version of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, but with a host of distinct changes.

Mainak Das
Updated20 Jan 2026, 12:35 PM IST
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella is based on the dedicated HEARTECT-e platform that also underpins the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella made its much awaited debut in the Indian passenger vehicle market as the Japanese carmaker's first-ever electric car. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella is essentially the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. The Toyota Kirloskar Motor has taken the wrap off the car but didn't announce its pricing. However, the OEM has announced opening of bookings for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella at a token amount of 25,000, which hints at an imminent launch.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella comes carrying a design philosophy tat was already showcased by the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV concept last year. Now, the production version of the electric SUV has arrived following the same design principles. Interestingly, despite being a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, another much awaited electric SUV in the Indian market, which is yet to be launched, despite being unveiled already, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella comes with its distinct styling. However, all the feature and key components remain same as e Vitara.

If the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella has grabbed your attention and you are planning to buy this EV, here are all the key details you would like to know.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV: Bookings

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV is available for booking across India at a token amount of 25,000. The elecric SUV can be booked by visiting the authorised Toyota dealerships. Also, the interested customers can book the electric SUV through the online channel. However, the carmaker has not revealed the variant details of the SUV. For this, it is best to contact the nearest Toyota dealership.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV: Launch

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV is expected to be launched sometime in February. Since, the carmaker has started accepting bookings officially, the launch is imminent. Interestingly, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, on which this Toyota EV is based upon, is also yet to be launched in India.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV: Colours

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Colour options
MonotoneDual tone

Cafe White

Bluish Black

Gaming Grey

Sportin Red

Enticing Silver

Land Breeze Green dual-tone

Sportin Red dual-tone

Enticing Silver dual-tone

Cafe White dual-tone

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV is available in nine different colour options including monotone and dual-tone shades. The exterior colour options for this electric SUV are: Cafe White, Bluish Black, Gaming Grey, Sportin Red, Enticing Silver, Land Breeze Green dual-tone, Sportin Red dual-tone, Enticing Silver dual-tone, and Cafe White dual-tone.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV: Features

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV: Key features
Key features
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Ambient lighting
  • Reclining and sliding rear seats
  • Wireless mobile charger
  • JBL music system
  • Level 2 ADAS suite
  • 360-degree surround view camera
  • 7 airbags
  • Dual-tone red and black interior theme
  • 10.1-inch digital driver’s display
  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Dual-spoke steering wheel
  • Electronic Parking Brake (EPB)
  • 10-way electrically adjustable driver seat

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV comes packing a host of features, which are available onboard the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara as well. This electric SUV gets features such as ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, reclining and sliding rear seats, wireless mobile charger, JBL music system, Level 2 ADAS suite, a 360-degree surround view camera, seven airbags, dual-tone red and black interior theme, 10.1-inch digital driver’s display, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, new two-spoke steering wheel, Electronic Parking Brake (EPB), 10-way electrically adjustable driver seat, and connected car technology, among others.

