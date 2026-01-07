Toyota Urban Cruiser EV teased ahead of India launch on Jan 19. Key expectations

January 2026 seems to be a happening month for the Indian electric car market. Mahindra has already launched the XUV 3XO EV in India, which is the most affordable electric car of the brand. Maruti Suzuki is also gearing up to launch its first-ever electric car e Vitara this month. The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is going to be the next in the block. The Japanese carmaker has already teased the upcoming electric SUV ahead of its debut in India on January 19.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV was showcased at the Bharat Global Mobility Expo 2025 in concept form and later it was displayed at the GIIAS 2025 too. Now, the production version is all set to launch in India. The upcoming Urban Cruiser EV will come sharing a host of components including the underpinning with Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. However, there will be distinct design and features.

Here is a quick look at the key expectations from the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Design The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will come following the automaker's approach to rebadged cars. The teaser has hinted at monopod LED headlamps, paired with eyebrow-styled LED DRLs. Unlike the Y-shaped lighting signature on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV gets pixel-style elements in the DRLs. Other elements teased include the BEV badging on charging flap. Speaking of the proportions and silhouette as well as dimensions, the Urban Cruiser EV will follow the e Vitara. The EV seems to have toned down creases and body lines, leading to a cleaner and less muscular visual appearance. Expect it to get redesigned wheels setting it apart from the e Vitara.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Comfort and convenience features The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is expected to receive similar interior layout as the e Vitara. However, there would be different colour options. Globally, it gets an all-black theme in comparison to the black/tan scheme of e Vitara. Other key features inside the cabin will include a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, a touchscreen infotainment system, a fixed glass roof, ventilated front seats, a 10-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, and ambient lighting.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Safety The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will come equipped with seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electronic parking brake, front and rear parking sensors, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Powertrain

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Expected powertrain and specification Battery 49 kWh 61 kWh Electric motor 1 1 Power 142 bhp 172 bhp Torque 192.5 Nm 192.5 Nm Range 344 km 543 km Drivetrain FWD FWD