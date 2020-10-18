Toyota Urban Cruiser first batch dispatched ahead of festive season

Toyota recently launched the new compact SUV Urban Crusier, under its agreement with Maruti Suzuki. The company has announced that they have dispatched the first batch of Urban Cruisers ahead of the festive season.

In a statement, the company announced that it is following up on its promise to start dispatching the new sub-compact SUV ahead of the festive season. The pre-booking for the Urban Cruiser first began in the month of August. According to the company, the SUV received a very encouraging response from the customers across the country.

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser starts at the price of ₹8,40,000 and goes all the way up to ₹11,30,000 (all prices ex-showroom) for the top variant. Toyota is using the new Urban Cruiser as an entry-segment SUV. According to the company’s statement, “TKM also aims to give customers an early entry into the Toyota SUV family while enjoying the brand’s legendary sales and service experience along with the benefits of value-added services. The Urban Cruiser is backed by a superior warranty of 3 years or 1 lakh km, whichever comes earlier."

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “We are extremely thrilled to announce that TKM has dispatched the first set of the Urban Cruiser even before the commencement of the festive season, as promised during the launch. It is our absolute honour and pleasure to receive such a promising response from our customers, towards the Urban Cruiser. With a customer-first approach and a dedicated passion to fulfil the aspirations of customers, we will continue to focus on timely introduction of new products, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser is yet another such effort to gratify the evolving customer needs."

The new SUV is based on the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and uses the same the powertrain as well.

The Urban Cruiser is powered by a K-Series 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and will be available in manual transmission and automatic transmission options.

In comparison to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the new Cruiser has been launched at a slight premium. The Brezza starts at ₹7.34 lakh and goes up to ₹11.15 lakh for the top variant.

In terms of variants, Toyota will be providing a total of six options. The base variant starts with Mid-Grade and goes up to Premium Grade AT. Here are the prices for the variants:

Mid-Grade MT (manual transmission): ₹8.40 lakh

Mid-Grade A(Automatic): ₹9.80 lakh

High-Grade MT: ₹9.15 lakh

High-Grade AT: ₹10.65 lakh

Premium-Grade MT: ₹9.80 lakh

Premium-Grade AT: ₹11.30 lakh

The Urban Cruiser comes with safety features such as dual front airbags, anti-lock braking system with electronic brakeforce distribution, hill hold control and reverse parking camera with display in audio.

On the inside, it features a new 7-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen and for audio it gets four door speakers and two tweeters. The Smart Playcast touchscreen will support Android Auto/Apple Carplay and smartphone-based navigation. The car gets dual-tone dark brown interiors, engine start and stop button.

