Toyota Urban Cruiser first batch dispatched ahead of festive season

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “We are extremely thrilled to announce that TKM has dispatched the first set of the Urban Cruiser even before the commencement of the festive season, as promised during the launch. It is our absolute honour and pleasure to receive such a promising response from our customers, towards the Urban Cruiser. With a customer-first approach and a dedicated passion to fulfil the aspirations of customers, we will continue to focus on timely introduction of new products, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser is yet another such effort to gratify the evolving customer needs."