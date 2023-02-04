Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid gets a price hike! All details
- The compact sized SUV was launched last year with introductory prices. Now the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder hybrid range begins at a price of ₹15.61 lakh, going up to ₹19.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India).
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has recently increased the prices of its Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid by ₹50,000. The compact sized SUV was launched last year with introductory prices. Now the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder hybrid range begins at a price of ₹15.61 lakh, going up to ₹19.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×