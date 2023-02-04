Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid gets a price hike! All details

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has recently increased the prices of its Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid by ₹50,000. The compact sized SUV was launched last year with introductory prices. Now the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder hybrid range begins at a price of ₹15.61 lakh, going up to ₹19.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India).

Previously, the Hyryder was priced ₹15.11 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) at the time of the launch. This strong hybrid version of the SUV comes in three variants which are S, G and V. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets power from the 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine. The petrol model of the SUV produces 91 bhp and 122 Nm of peak torque, while the electric motor churns out 79 bhp and 141 Nm of torque. While the combined output stands at 112 bhp on the Toyota SUV.

The Toyota Hyryder strong-hybrid comes with a 0.76 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which helps the car return a fuel efficiency figure of 29.97 kmpl (ARAI certified). Comparatively, the mild-hybrid variants of the Hyryder SUV are claimed to offer a fuel efficiency figure between 20.58-21.12 kmpl. Moroever, apart from the mild-hybrid and stronghybrid versions, the automaker has also recetly introduced the CNG version of the Hyryder. This further brings higher fuel efficiency and lower running costs to the SUV. The Hyryder CNG returns a fuel efficiency of 26.6 km/kg.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG comes fitted with a CNG kit on the back that reduces the boot storage capacity of the SUV. Other features are engine start/stop button, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear parking camera among others.