Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid gets a price hike! All details

Previously, the Hyryder was priced ₹15.11 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) at the time of the launch. This strong hybrid version of the SUV comes in three variants which are S, G and V. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets power from the 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine. The petrol model of the SUV produces 91 bhp and 122 Nm of peak torque, while the electric motor churns out 79 bhp and 141 Nm of torque. While the combined output stands at 112 bhp on the Toyota SUV.