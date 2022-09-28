Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder NeoDrive debuts in India: Price, details and more

Toyota’s new SUV comes with a 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine. It is claimed to offer 92hp of output and 122Nm of torque. The engine comes mated with an eCVT gearbox
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has finally revealed the prices of mild-hybrid variants of the Hyryder SUV. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder NeoDrive is offerd in four variants- E, S, G and V mild-hybrid variants. Price of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder NeoDrive ranges from ₹10.48 lakh-17.19 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The mid-size SUV debuted in India earlier this month. The company then announced the price of the strong hybrid and the top-spec mild hybrid AT.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has finally revealed the prices of mild-hybrid variants of the Hyryder SUV. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder NeoDrive is offerd in four variants- E, S, G and V mild-hybrid variants. Price of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder NeoDrive ranges from ₹10.48 lakh-17.19 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The mid-size SUV debuted in India earlier this month. The company then announced the price of the strong hybrid and the top-spec mild hybrid AT.
Bookings for all new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder have already started. Those interested can pre book the SUV by paying a token amount of ₹25,000.
Bookings for all new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder have already started. Those interested can pre book the SUV by paying a token amount of ₹25,000.
Toyota’s new SUV comes with a 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine. It is claimed to offer 92hp of output and 122Nm of torque. The engine comes mated with an eCVT gearbox and an electric motor that makes 79hp of power and 141Nm of torque. While the strong hybrid system is equipped with a 117.6V lithium ion battery. Toyota claims that the strong hybrid variant is said to deliver a fuel efficiency of 27.97kpl.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Toyota’s new SUV comes with a 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine. It is claimed to offer 92hp of output and 122Nm of torque. The engine comes mated with an eCVT gearbox and an electric motor that makes 79hp of power and 141Nm of torque. While the strong hybrid system is equipped with a 117.6V lithium ion battery. Toyota claims that the strong hybrid variant is said to deliver a fuel efficiency of 27.97kpl.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Toyota’s Hyryder mild-hybrid comes with a 1.5-litre K15C engine. Dubbed as Neo Drive, the motor makes 103hp and 137Nm of torque. It is paired either to a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Major highlight of the new Toyota SUV is the slender double-layer Daytime Running lights which fuse into the Crystal Acrylic grille. The car boasts a conventional SUV profile on the side and it also gets prominent Hybrid badges on the door. The SUV is offered in seven single-tone and four dual tone exterior paint shades.
Toyota’s Hyryder mild-hybrid comes with a 1.5-litre K15C engine. Dubbed as Neo Drive, the motor makes 103hp and 137Nm of torque. It is paired either to a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Major highlight of the new Toyota SUV is the slender double-layer Daytime Running lights which fuse into the Crystal Acrylic grille. The car boasts a conventional SUV profile on the side and it also gets prominent Hybrid badges on the door. The SUV is offered in seven single-tone and four dual tone exterior paint shades.