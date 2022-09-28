Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder NeoDrive debuts in India: Price, details and more

Toyota’s Hyryder mild-hybrid comes with a 1.5-litre K15C engine. Dubbed as Neo Drive, the motor makes 103hp and 137Nm of torque. It is paired either to a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Major highlight of the new Toyota SUV is the slender double-layer Daytime Running lights which fuse into the Crystal Acrylic grille. The car boasts a conventional SUV profile on the side and it also gets prominent Hybrid badges on the door. The SUV is offered in seven single-tone and four dual tone exterior paint shades.