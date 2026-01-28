Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Tech Package: Variant-wise final prices explained

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced a new Tech Package for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. This Tech Package is aimed at enhancing the SUV’s in-cabin comfort and convenience for the occupants. The Tech Package is available across all Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder variants and it commands a premium of ₹29,499 over the variant it is based on.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available n 13 different trim options, depending on various powertrain combinations and broad variants. All these options can get the Tech Package. The customers of the SUV can opt for this Tech Package at Toyota dealerships across India.

If you are planning to get the Tech Package for thre Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, here is a quick look at the variant-wise final prices with the Tech Package pricing included. But, before that, let's see what this Tech Package adds to the SUV.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Tech Package: What it offers?

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Tech Package features Ambient lighting

Heads-Up Display (HUD)

Dashcam

The Tech Package for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comprises three Toyota genuine accessories. These are ambient lighting, heads-up display (HUD) to reduce driver distraction, and a dashcam. While the ambient lighting is focused on enhancing the in-cabin aesthetics and premiumness, the HUD is focused on bringing more driving convenience. The dashcam, which is increasingly becoming a popular accessory for the car buyers and car owners, is focused on enhancing the safety quotient of the vehicle.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Tech Package: Variant-wise pricing

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Variant-wise price inclusive of Tech Package MT AT CNG Hybrid E ₹ 11.24 lakh - - - S ₹ 12.76 lakh ₹ 13.91 lakh ₹ 13.62 lakh ₹ 16.75 lakh G / G(O) ₹ 14.52 lakh ₹ 15.68 lakh ₹ 15.58 lakh ₹ 18.73 lakh * V ₹ 16.02 lakh * ₹ 17.18 lakh * - ₹ 19.86 lakh * V AWD - ₹ 18.58 lakh * - - All prices, ex-showroom

Select colour options cost up to ₹ 19,000 more