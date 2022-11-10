Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder to come with CNG powertrain

The automaker’s CNG variant of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will come equipped with a 1.5-litre K-series engine and five-speed manual transmission. According to Toyota, this SUV will deliver a fuel efficiency of 26.1 KM/KG. This is the same engine which is used on several Maruti Suzuki vehicles such as Ertiga, Brezza, XL6 and even the Grand Vitara with which Urban Cruiser Hyryder shares the underpinnings with.