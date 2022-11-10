Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder to come with CNG powertrain

Toyota, an automobile giant, has announced that the company will soon launch the mid-size SUV with a CNG powertrain as well. Referring to Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the SUV will offer a strong hybrid powertrain, a petrol engine and a CNG powertrain as well. As per the automaker, the prices of the upcoming Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be revealed soon.
The automaker’s CNG variant of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will come equipped with a 1.5-litre K-series engine and five-speed manual transmission. According to Toyota, this SUV will deliver a fuel efficiency of 26.1 KM/KG. This is the same engine which is used on several Maruti Suzuki vehicles such as Ertiga, Brezza, XL6 and even the Grand Vitara with which Urban Cruiser Hyryder shares the underpinnings with.
Speaking of the design, there will not be many changes to the Urban Cruiser Hyryder apart from the new CNG powertrain. Cosmetically, the SUV will continue to come with LED project headlamp, twin LED Daytime running lamp, wide trapezoidal grille, LED tail lamp and 17-inch alloy wheels. The automaker also offers a range of 66 accessories designed for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.
Maruti Suzuki also offers a CNG powertrain with the same engine as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. While running on petrol, the engine produces 103 Ps of max power and 137 Nm of peak torque. For the CNG model, the power is reduced to 87.83 Ps and 121.5 Nm. It is expected that the power and torque figures of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will near this.
Meanwhile, Toyota has teased the redesigned front face of its upcoming Innova. Now, the automaker has offered a glimpse of the Innova HyCross SUV’s silhouetted profile. This promises large wheel arches and strong character lines across the side panel.
Previously, the teaser showed how the looks of Toyota's upcoming Innova is radically different from the current Innova Crysta sold in India. There is clear inspiration from the design of Toyota Corolla Cross which is sold in the global market. It comes with an upright hexagonal grille, sleek LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps and a bonnet with strong creases to give the SUV a more enhanced face.
