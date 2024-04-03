Toyota Motor is poised to introduce its inaugural car in the Indian market this year with the unveiling of the Urban Cruiser Taisor. Marking its foray into the compact SUV segment, the Japanese automaker's newest offering is derived from the Maruti Suzuki Fronx platform. Anticipation surrounds the imminent announcement of the Taisor SUV's pricing, scheduled for today, with bookings anticipated to commence simultaneously.

Toyota has already provided a glimpse of the upcoming model through a teaser video, hinting at several modifications distinguishing it from its Maruti counterpart.

The Urban Cruiser Taisor represents Toyota's fourth endeavor in rebadging Maruti models, following the adaptation of Baleno, Brezza, and Ertiga into Glanza, Urban Cruiser, and Rumion, respectively. While prior rebadged models underwent subtle alterations, the Taisor SUV is expected to undergo more pronounced changes.

Initial glimpses from the teaser video suggest Toyota's intention to revamp the grille and headlight units of the Taisor. Departing from the tri-LED setup of the Fronx, the Taisor SUV will adopt a slimmer headlight design, accompanied by tweaked chrome accents surrounding the Toyota emblem. Additionally, a connected LED strip at the rear, revised bumpers, and redesigned alloy wheels are among the anticipated alterations.

When it comes to interior features, only subtle changes are anticipated, primarily centered around updated upholstery. Enthusiasts can expect the continuation of amenities such as the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, driver display, 360-degree camera, and Head-Up Display (HUD) in the Taisor.

Powering the Toyota Taisor SUV will likely be the same 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol and 1.0-liter turbo petrol engines found in the Fronx. Toyota might also introduce a hybrid variant alongside the conventional engines, with speculation suggesting a potential CNG iteration in the future. Transmission duties are expected to be managed by a five-speed manual gearbox in addition to an automatic variant.

Upon its release, the Urban Cruiser Taisor will join the competitive small SUV segment, vying against rivals such as the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. Positioned within a competitive price bracket, it is anticipated to challenge models like the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs.

Regarding pricing strategy, Toyota traditionally positions its rebadged Maruti models at a premium compared to their technical counterparts. For instance, the Glanza is priced approximately ₹20,000 higher than the Baleno.

Potential buters can expect a comparable premium for the Taisor, with estimates suggesting an increase of approximately ₹35,000 above the Fronx's base price of ₹7.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Consequently, the Taisor SUV is anticipated to start from approximately ₹7.85 lakh and reach up to ₹13.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

