Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, a rebranded Fronx, set to launch today: Expected price and all we know so far
Toyota set to introduce Urban Cruiser Taisor in India, a compact SUV based on Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Expect design alterations from Maruti model. Likely to feature petrol, hybrid, and potential CNG variants. Positioned competitively against Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.
Toyota Motor is poised to introduce its inaugural car in the Indian market this year with the unveiling of the Urban Cruiser Taisor. Marking its foray into the compact SUV segment, the Japanese automaker's newest offering is derived from the Maruti Suzuki Fronx platform. Anticipation surrounds the imminent announcement of the Taisor SUV's pricing, scheduled for today, with bookings anticipated to commence simultaneously.