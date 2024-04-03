Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor launched in India, starting at ₹7.73 lakh: Details on engine, design and more
Toyota launches the Urban Cruiser Taisor in India, priced from ₹7.73 lakh. The SUV shares its foundation with the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, featuring refreshed styling cues and a host of interior amenities. Available with two engine options and aiming to rival popular subcompact SUV models.
Toyota has launched its latest SUV offering, the Urban Cruiser Taisor, marking a significant addition to its lineup in the Indian market. Priced competitively starting from ₹7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Urban Cruiser Taisor emerges as an accessible choice in the subcompact SUV segment.