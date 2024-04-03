Toyota launches the Urban Cruiser Taisor in India, priced from ₹ 7.73 lakh. The SUV shares its foundation with the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, featuring refreshed styling cues and a host of interior amenities. Available with two engine options and aiming to rival popular subcompact SUV models.

Toyota has launched its latest SUV offering, the Urban Cruiser Taisor, marking a significant addition to its lineup in the Indian market. Priced competitively starting from ₹7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Urban Cruiser Taisor emerges as an accessible choice in the subcompact SUV segment.

Drawing inspiration from the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, the Urban Cruiser Taisor shares its foundation while exuding a distinct identity through refreshed styling cues. Notably, the SUV showcases a striking front facade with a bold honeycomb mesh grille in gloss black finish, complemented by twin LED DRLs and the iconic Toyota emblem at the center. Rear enhancements include revamped LED taillights connected by a light bar on the boot, maintaining the model's sleek appeal with its raked rear windscreen.

Inside the cabin, the Urban Cruiser Taisor offers a familiar yet refined ambiance akin to its counterpart, featuring a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a twin-pod instrument console with a MID unit. Sporting a new dual-tone treatment, the cabin retains an array of features, including automatic climate control, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera, head-up display, and more. Comfort is further enhanced with amenities such as a six-speaker sound system, push-button start/stop, and rear AC vents.

Speaking of the engine, the new SUV from Toyota comes with two engine options: a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated and a 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine. The former generates 89 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, while the turbocharged variant delivers 99 bhp and 148 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual for both engines, with the naturally aspirated variant also offering a 5-speed AMT and the turbo petrol variant paired with a 6-speed torque converter. Additionally, a CNG powertrain option is available for eco-conscious consumers.

In the fiercely contested subcompact SUV segment, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor sets its sights on rivaling models such as the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and Kia Sonet. With its blend of style, features, and performance, the Taisor aims to carve its niche in the competitive landscape, offering consumers another compelling choice in the SUV market.

