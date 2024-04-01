Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor set to launch in India on April 3: What all to expect
Toyota's Urban Cruiser Taisor, derived from the Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover, is set to debut on April 3rd, 2024, featuring refreshed exterior elements. With anticipated modern interior features, the new model will compete in the Indian market against popular rivals like Hyundai and Nissan.
Toyota India has provided a sneak peek into its forthcoming vehicle, the Urban Cruiser Taisor, set to unveil on April 3rd, 2024. This much-anticipated car is essentially a rebadged iteration of the popular Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover, marking the latest addition to Toyota's lineup in the country. The collaboration between the two automotive giants, stemming from a global partnership for platform and technology sharing, has led to the introduction of rebadged Maruti Suzuki models in India over recent years.