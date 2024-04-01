Active Stocks
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor set to launch in India on April 3: What all to expect
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor set to launch in India on April 3: What all to expect

Toyota's Urban Cruiser Taisor, derived from the Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover, is set to debut on April 3rd, 2024, featuring refreshed exterior elements. With anticipated modern interior features, the new model will compete in the Indian market against popular rivals like Hyundai and Nissan.

Toyota India has provided a sneak peek into its forthcoming vehicle, the Urban Cruiser Taisor, set to unveil on April 3rd, 2024. This much-anticipated car is essentially a rebadged iteration of the popular Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover, marking the latest addition to Toyota's lineup in the country. The collaboration between the two automotive giants, stemming from a global partnership for platform and technology sharing, has led to the introduction of rebadged Maruti Suzuki models in India over recent years.

The teaser image unveiled online offers a glimpse of the upcoming crossover's exterior, featuring a striking red color scheme adorned with new design LED daytime running lights and a refreshed radiator grille. Notable enhancements include updated LED headlamps, revised LED taillights, and redesigned front and rear bumpers, along with a fresh set of alloy wheels. The silhouette teased by Toyota hints at a design reminiscent of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, characterized by squarish wheel arches and a sleek sloping roofline.

While details regarding the interior remain undisclosed, industry observers anticipate the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor to boast a plethora of features akin to its Maruti Suzuki counterpart. These may include a spacious free-standing touchscreen infotainment system equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a modern fully digital instrument cluster, wireless charging capabilities, ambient lighting, a comprehensive 360-degree surround view camera system, and a convenient head-up display. Moreover, subtle updates to the seats and upholstery materials are expected to impart a distinctive touch to the interior compared to the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

Following its launch, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is set to join the fiercely contested market segment, presenting a formidable challenge to competitors including the Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, and Kia Kiger.

 

 

Published: 01 Apr 2024, 12:12 PM IST
