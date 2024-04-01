Toyota India has provided a sneak peek into its forthcoming vehicle, the Urban Cruiser Taisor, set to unveil on April 3rd, 2024. This much-anticipated car is essentially a rebadged iteration of the popular Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover, marking the latest addition to Toyota's lineup in the country. The collaboration between the two automotive giants, stemming from a global partnership for platform and technology sharing, has led to the introduction of rebadged Maruti Suzuki models in India over recent years.
The teaser image unveiled online offers a glimpse of the upcoming crossover's exterior, featuring a striking red color scheme adorned with new design LED daytime running lights and a refreshed radiator grille. Notable enhancements include updated LED headlamps, revised LED taillights, and redesigned front and rear bumpers, along with a fresh set of alloy wheels. The silhouette teased by Toyota hints at a design reminiscent of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, characterized by squarish wheel arches and a sleek sloping roofline.
While details regarding the interior remain undisclosed, industry observers anticipate the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor to boast a plethora of features akin to its Maruti Suzuki counterpart. These may include a spacious free-standing touchscreen infotainment system equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a modern fully digital instrument cluster, wireless charging capabilities, ambient lighting, a comprehensive 360-degree surround view camera system, and a convenient head-up display. Moreover, subtle updates to the seats and upholstery materials are expected to impart a distinctive touch to the interior compared to the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
Following its launch, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is set to join the fiercely contested market segment, presenting a formidable challenge to competitors including the Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, and Kia Kiger.
