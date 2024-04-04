Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx comparison: Find out what's new
The Urban Cruiser Taisor, Toyota's latest SUV offering in India, stands out with distinctive features like a redesigned front-end, updated lighting elements, and exclusive Lucent Orange paint option. Priced between ₹7.74 lakh and ₹13.04 lakh, it aims to cater to diverse consumer preferences.
Toyota has announced its latest addition to the Indian market, unveiling the Urban Cruiser Taisor, the brand's newest SUV offering. In a strategic move, Toyota has opted for collaboration with Maruti Suzuki, releasing the Taisor as its fourth rebadged vehicle from the Maruti lineup. This partnership underscores Toyota's commitment to expanding its footprint in India's competitive automotive landscape.