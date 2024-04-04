Toyota has announced its latest addition to the Indian market, unveiling the Urban Cruiser Taisor , the brand's newest SUV offering. In a strategic move, Toyota has opted for collaboration with Maruti Suzuki, releasing the Taisor as its fourth rebadged vehicle from the Maruti lineup. This partnership underscores Toyota's commitment to expanding its footprint in India's competitive automotive landscape.

Distinguishing itself from its Maruti Suzuki counterpart, the Taisor boasts several distinct features. The most notable change comes in the form of a redesigned front-end, adorned with Toyota's emblem and a fresh grille design reminiscent of other models in Toyota's lineup, such as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross.

Enhancements extend to the lighting elements, with updated LED Daytime Running Lamps and a new configuration for the rear LED tail lamps, connected by a striking light bar. Additionally, Toyota offers a range of 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, contributing to the Taisor's aesthetic appeal.

Setting itself apart further, the Taisor debuts in a captivating new paint shade, Lucent Orange, exclusive to this model. This vibrant hue complements the existing color options of Sportin Red, Cafe White, Enticing Silver, and Gaming Grey, with three dual-tone variants also available.

In terms of pricing, the Urban Cruiser Taisor is competitively positioned between ₹7.74 lakh and ₹13.04 lakh, catering to diverse consumer preferences and budget considerations. A comparative analysis reveals that while the Maruti Suzuki Fronx starts at ₹7.51 lakh, both models share the same upper price limit, providing consumers with a spectrum of choices within this price range.

With these distinct enhancements and competitive pricing, Toyota aims to solidify its presence in the Indian SUV market, offering consumers an enticing blend of style, performance, and affordability.

