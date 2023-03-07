Toyota Vellfire price increased by ₹2.10 lakh: Here’s the new price2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 02:59 PM IST
- Toyota Vellfire MPV is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain with an output of 115bhp.
Japan-based automaker Toyota has increased the price of its Vellfire multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in India. Offered as a CBU model, it has got expensive by ₹2.10 lakh. After the price hike, the Toyota Vellfire now costs ₹96.55 lakh (ex-showroom).
