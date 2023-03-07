Japan-based automaker Toyota has increased the price of its Vellfire multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in India. Offered as a CBU model, it has got expensive by ₹2.10 lakh. After the price hike, the Toyota Vellfire now costs ₹96.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Vellfire debuted in India in February 2020. It has a petrol hybrid engine and is positioned as the company’s most premium MPV. The seven-seater MPV has had three price hikes so far.

The vehicle comes with sliding rear doors and has captain seats in the second row. It also offers reclining, heating, and cooling functions. Other features include three-zone climate control, 16-colour roof lights, twin sunroofs, and a roof-mounted entertainment screen on the rear.

Toyota Vellfire MPV is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain with an output of 115bhp. It is paired with dual electric motors with 140bhp and 67bhp power, respectively.

Recently, the company increased the prices of its popular MPV, the Innova Hycross, by a significant amount ranging between ₹25,000 - ₹75,000, just two months after its launch in India in December 2022. The Innova Hycross is now priced between ₹18.55 lakh - ₹29.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

In addition to the price hike, Toyota has also introduced a new VX (O) trim, which is exclusively available on the strong-hybrid line-up of the Innova Hycross.

Prior to the price hike, the Innova Hycross was available in G, GX, VX, ZX, and ZX (O) trims. The G and GX trims, which are available in both 7- and 8-seater configurations and come with only the NA petrol engine, have been subject to a price hike of ₹25,000. On the other hand, the VX, ZX, and ZX (O) trims, which are exclusively equipped with the strong-hybrid powertrain, have seen a significant price increase of ₹75,000.