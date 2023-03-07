Home / Auto News / Toyota Vellfire price increased by 2.10 lakh: Here’s the new price
Back

Japan-based automaker Toyota has increased the price of its Vellfire multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in India. Offered as a CBU model, it has got expensive by 2.10 lakh. After the price hike, the Toyota Vellfire now costs 96.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Vellfire debuted in India in February 2020. It has a petrol hybrid engine and is positioned as the company’s most premium MPV. The seven-seater MPV has had three price hikes so far.

The vehicle comes with sliding rear doors and has captain seats in the second row. It also offers reclining, heating, and cooling functions. Other features include three-zone climate control, 16-colour roof lights, twin sunroofs, and a roof-mounted entertainment screen on the rear.

Toyota Vellfire MPV is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain with an output of 115bhp. It is paired with dual electric motors with 140bhp and 67bhp power, respectively.

Recently, the company increased the prices of its popular MPV, the Innova Hycross, by a significant amount ranging between 25,000 - 75,000, just two months after its launch in India in December 2022. The Innova Hycross is now priced between 18.55 lakh - 29.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

In addition to the price hike, Toyota has also introduced a new VX (O) trim, which is exclusively available on the strong-hybrid line-up of the Innova Hycross.

Prior to the price hike, the Innova Hycross was available in G, GX, VX, ZX, and ZX (O) trims. The G and GX trims, which are available in both 7- and 8-seater configurations and come with only the NA petrol engine, have been subject to a price hike of 25,000. On the other hand, the VX, ZX, and ZX (O) trims, which are exclusively equipped with the strong-hybrid powertrain, have seen a significant price increase of 75,000.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout